Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The festival, which has become a beloved tradition, attracting attendees from across all of Doncaster, will run from November 24 to December 3.

This year, Right Up Our Street are proud to showcase three artworks from Universal Everything - Transfiguration, Future You and Into the Sun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the opening weekend only there will be additional artworks in the grounds of the Minster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transfiguration.

About the Artwork

TRANSFIGURATION

What does evolution look like? The ever-changing walking figure in Transfiguration depicts a figure that transforms in front of your eyes, echoing people’s own emotional upheaval.

FUTURE YOU

Future You is a digital mirror that presents a synthetic version of the viewer. The interactive artwork only comes to life when it is activated by someone in front of it.

INTO THE SUN

The interactive artwork Into the Sun responds to the movement of the viewer. Here you will stand in a natural landscape, which only comes to life when you interact with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the Doncaster Festival of Light is committed to providing a free and accessible cultural experience for all, attendees have the option to make a donation online which will go towards the delivery of their free, charity-led events. To ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees, tickets must be booked online in advance.

Sally Lockey, Festival Director at Right Up Our Street, said: "The Doncaster Festival of Light has become a true community celebration, and we are delighted to mark its fifth year. This event represents the collective spirit and creativity of Doncaster, and we can't wait to welcome everyone back to the Doncaster Minster for a magical experience."

For more information and to book your tickets for the Doncaster Festival of Light, please visit www.rightupourstreet.org.uk/doncaster-festival-of-light.