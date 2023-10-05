News you can trust since 1925
Festival of Light returns for its fifth year at Doncaster Minster

Right Up Our Street has announced the anticipated return of the Doncaster Festival of Light for its fifth year at The Minster of St George.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 09:23 BST
The festival, which has become a beloved tradition, attracting attendees from across all of Doncaster, will run from November 24 to December 3.

This year, Right Up Our Street are proud to showcase three artworks from Universal Everything - Transfiguration, Future You and Into the Sun.

For the opening weekend only there will be additional artworks in the grounds of the Minster.

Transfiguration.
Transfiguration.
About the Artwork

TRANSFIGURATION

What does evolution look like? The ever-changing walking figure in Transfiguration depicts a figure that transforms in front of your eyes, echoing people’s own emotional upheaval.

FUTURE YOU

Future You is a digital mirror that presents a synthetic version of the viewer. The interactive artwork only comes to life when it is activated by someone in front of it.

INTO THE SUN

The interactive artwork Into the Sun responds to the movement of the viewer. Here you will stand in a natural landscape, which only comes to life when you interact with it.

While the Doncaster Festival of Light is committed to providing a free and accessible cultural experience for all, attendees have the option to make a donation online which will go towards the delivery of their free, charity-led events. To ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees, tickets must be booked online in advance.

Sally Lockey, Festival Director at Right Up Our Street, said: "The Doncaster Festival of Light has become a true community celebration, and we are delighted to mark its fifth year. This event represents the collective spirit and creativity of Doncaster, and we can't wait to welcome everyone back to the Doncaster Minster for a magical experience."

For more information and to book your tickets for the Doncaster Festival of Light, please visit www.rightupourstreet.org.uk/doncaster-festival-of-light.

To book tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/right-up-our-street