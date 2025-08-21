Dramatic sound and visual art installation unveiled in Doncaster city centre

An internationally renowned sound and visual art installation has been unveiled in Doncaster city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performance artwork Siren is currently being shown at the Unitarian Church in Hall Gate as part of ArtBomb.

The exhibition is open from 10am to 4pm daily until Monday, 25 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Siren is a spectacular kinetic sound and visual installation, featuring large rotating metal sculptures that emit electronic drones.

Ray Lee's Siren is on show in Doncaster.

"The work has toured internationally to widespread acclaim, appearing at major contemporary music, theatre, and visual art events across the world.”

The artist behind the work, Ray Lee, said: “I’ve loved showing Siren as part of ArtBomb.

"Siren is an artwork that is very important to me.

"I’ve taken it to some amazing places all over the world, and it’s been seen and experienced by thousands of people.

"The amazing Unitarian Church space in Doncaster is now one of my favourite spaces to have presented the work.”