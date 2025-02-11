Doncaster hospital doctor to showcase stunning art at free exhibition
Dr Chathuranga Amaraweera, who works as an orthopaedic surgeon at Doncaster Royal Infirmary during the day and who is a keen artist by night, will display his works at Armthorpe Community Centre on Sunday.
The display, dubbed The Genesis: A Solo Exhibition Of Contemporary Crafting And Fine Arts will include a live art demonstration ny Dr. Amaraweera
The event takes place between 10am and 5pm and entry is free.
He said: “I have created an exciting blend of realism, impressionism and abstract art to capture the attention of a wide audience.
“I use multiple media types and techniques and a huge range of subject matters from wildlife and nature to architecture, portraiture and even cartoons.
“My aim is to express my art and emotions to enrich the world of as many people as possible, and not to be confined to any specific genre.”