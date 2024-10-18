Doncaster Festival of Light 2024: A celebration of community and creativity with Right Up Our Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Right Up Our Street are thrilled to announce the 6th Doncaster Festival of Light, a vibrant and free cultural event at the Minster Church of St George from November 15th to November 24th, 2024.

Open nightly from 5pm to 9pm, the Doncaster Festival of Light is a community event filled with joy, connection, and creativity.

This year, Right Up Our Street are proud to feature a bespoke installation by renowned artist Morag Myerscough, celebrated for her dynamic and colourful artworks that engage and inspire public interaction.

Myerscough’s recent projects, including “Dancing in the Sky” for Coachella and “Love Letters” for the Paris Olympic & Paralympic Games, have captured the imagination of audiences around the globe.

Morag Myerscough by Tatty Devine.

Sally Lockey, Director of Right Up Our Street, said: “The Doncaster Festival of Light is about celebrating the community of Doncaster. We strive to ensure that everyone feels included in this celebration, and I can’t wait to see how Morag’s installation resonates with our audience.”

In keeping with the festival's commitment to community involvement, Right Up Our Street collaborates closely with the Festival Steering Group, ensuring that the programming reflects the desires and creativity of the people of Doncaster.

Morag Myerscough, Doncaster Festival of Light 2024 artist said: ““Upon entering the minster, I was immediately struck by the vast scale of the space and the ethereal light streaming through the exquisite stained-glass windows.

"My gaze was drawn to the needlepoint prayer kneelers, each a testament to the individual stories and collective spirit of the parishioners who had crafted them. These kneelers, as a long-standing community project, embody love and care, contributing to the minster’s enduring legacy.

Morag's Work - Dancing in the Sky.

“Guided by themes of ‘Belonging’, I invited the community to contribute lines for a collective poem, ultimately shaping my piece around the notions of Love and Unity. In these tumultuous times, this collaborative endeavor embodies the strength found in togetherness.”

The Doncaster Festival of Light is a free ticketed event. Tickets can be booked in half-hour slots to ensure a comfortable experience for all attendees. To reserve your free tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/right-up-our-street.

Please note quieter slots are available specifically for members of the community with access needs.

Right Up Our Street would like to extend thanks to the Doncaster Minster for once again hosting this event, and to their funders, Arts Council England, alongside support from Doncaster City Council, for making this festival possible.

This year’s festival is kindly sponsored by Doncaster Culture Leisure Trust, The Twisted Broom, Dickinson Wood, Enigma Rooms, Viking Axe and Throwing Oche Club in Doncaster.