Doncaster arts project lands £1 million to boost community projects

A Doncaster arts project which aims to put culture into areas where interest in the arts is below the national average has been awarded a £1 million boost.

Right Up Our Street has been awarded the cash as part of Arts Council England’s largest ever Creative People and Places (CPP) Portfolio, which sees £42 million invested in 45 programmes from 2026–29, to deliver more grassroots-led cultural experiences in areas across England where involvement in arts and culture is below the national average.

Right Up Our Street is a network of individuals and community groups across the borough of Doncaster working in partnership with the city’s communities, listening to what they need and want, and co-creating an arts programme that is relevant and meaningful.

CPPs bring together community, grassroots and cultural organisations as partners to take the lead in choosing, creating and taking part in creative and cultural activities.

CPPs are empowering local people to pursue the art they want, where they live.

This funding is made possible thanks to National Lottery players.

Every National Lottery ticket purchased generates money for good causes and enables people in villages, towns, and cities up and down the country to get access to cultural experiences where they live.

Director of Right Up Our Street Sally Lockey said “Right Up Our Street are so pleased to have received confirmation of a further three years of funding.

"Over the past 13 years we’ve built a programme of arts activities and events that truly represent who we are as a community.

"This has only been possible through the network of support we’ve grown. Community members, through to local businesses, charities and The City of Doncaster Council have given their time so generously, coming together to grow a programme and in turn a place that we can all be proud of.

"I’m so excited to see what we do next.”

Rebecca Ball, Area Director, North, Arts Council England said: “The Creative People and Places programme empowers our communities across the North to design and shape the cultural offer on their doorstep. Since 2012 we have seen the transformative impact of these projects on the people and places.

"I’m so happy that we are able to continue to fund this remarkable programme and I am delighted that from 2026 we will be welcoming four new projects in the North to the programme. I can’t wait to see how this investment will continue to inspire and engage. This programme would not be possible without the support of all the people who play the National Lottery, as it is thanks to them that we are able to fund this lifechanging work.”