Doncaster arts and heritage projects to get slice of £1million funding

South Yorkshire Combined Authority mayor Dan Jarvis

The funding from Mayor Dan Jarvis was in ‘recognition of the difficulties the sector has faced through the pandemic’, and the ‘key role which cultural industries can play in recovery and renewal’ for the area.

A report conducted by the University of Sheffield in 2021 revealed that arts, culture and heritage in South Yorkshire has been ‘badly affected’ by the pandemic.

It said there had been an estimated sector output loss of 22 per cent – which is five per cent more than the UK average. Industry experts say this is because South Yorkshire has the highest share of jobs in this sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recipients of the funding in Doncaster are as follows:

CAST – Fresh Voices – New Works Season: A season of new work in Doncaster by Doncaster residents, creating skills opportunities and career pathways.

The project will aim to ‘breathe opportunities and creativity’ into Doncaster and through this work hope to inspire future generations to engage and benefit from the arts. The focus will be on creating ‘cultural communities’ who have access to work inspired by relevant issues, such as climate change and the Doncaster 2019 Floods.

DARTS – Breathe & Connect: Strengthening the skills of Doncaster’s freelance artists and young people by improving the health and wellbeing of children and vulnerable adults who have been severely impacted by Covid.

Breathe & Connect will support early years and those with Long-Covid, and will develop the connections, knowledge and workforce in order to safeguard the future of the arts industry.

Higher Rhythm– Sound Careers & Stage Invasion: two key programmes which minimise impacts from the change in social behaviour resulting from Covid-19.

‘Sound Careers’ will provide young people from Doncaster, with authentic creative industry experiences, nurturing increased access to these industries, and promoting them as a ‘career-for-all’.

‘Stage Invasion’, a programme that introduces young people to the live music industry alongside Doncaster Music Education Hub.

Mandy Keating – Breaking Glass: a project to educate people about the glassmaking heritage in Doncaster and some of the processes, whilst celebrating people who worked for or had a connection with Pilkington Brothers Ltd in Doncaster.

It will involve creating new portraits and some projections of images that participants create through the project workshops. Linked in with Heritage Doncaster, the community of Kirk Sandall and town centre organisations (ArtBomb).

Sheepish Productions – The Last Motel: a darkly comedic thriller play and an exploration of what individuals consider their purpose in life to be.

Kate Brindley, director of arts, culture and heritage at SYMCA, said: “It is fantastic to see the Mayor’s ARG fund supporting so many diverse and exciting activities and events here in South Yorkshire.

“Culture is a key part of levelling up here in South Yorkshire and the funding will help to give individuals and organisations a kickstart towards creating more economic prosperity and opportunities in the area.