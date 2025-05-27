Creative art market to return to Doncaster's historic Corn Exchange

Art lovers can make tracks for Doncaster’s historic Corn Exchange when an art market returns to the city centre this summer.

Showcasing creativity in the heart of the city, Doncaster Creative Network is thrilled to announce the return of the Doncaster Art Market, a vibrant celebration of local creativity taking place on Saturday 28 June from 9am to 3pm.

A spokesperson said: “This exciting event brings together emerging and established artists, makers, and designers from across the region for a one-day showcase of original artwork and creative talent.

“From striking paintings and limited edition prints to unique ceramics, textiles, jewellery, and award winning authors, the Doncaster Art Market offers something for every art lover and supporter of independent creatives.

"Visitors can meet the artists behind the work, discover new favourites, and shop directly from the source in a welcoming and inspiring setting.”

“We’re proud to be supporting Doncaster’s creative community and giving artists a platform to share and sell their work,” says Natasha Clarke, founder of Doncaster Creative Network.

“The Art Market isn’t just about sales, it’s about connection, visibility, and championing the incredible talent we have in our region.”

As well as a wide array of art stalls, the event will include live music, interactive activities, and creative workshops for all ages, making it a great day out for families, collectors, and

culture seekers alike.

Entry is free and open to all.

The Doncaster Art Market is part of the wider Doncaster Creative Network initiative, which supports and nurtures the local creative sector through events, exhibitions, and professional

development.

For more information, visit: https://www.doncastercreativenetwork.com/