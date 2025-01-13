Brushstrokes & Exposures: Paintings and photographs by Ian Davenport & Nicola Knott at Danum Gallery
Ian and Nicola met at University Campus Doncaster studying for a Degree in Fine Art & Crafts.
Graduating in the summer of 2023 they have both continued to explore their respective art practice, a welcome step change from previous professional careers in industry and finance.
This exhibition is a milestone in their art journey, a time to pause, reflect on what has been achieved and to reset for the future direction of their work.
Brushstrokes & Exposures illustrates how we can express and describe the natural world through the application of paint and through the camera lens.
Nicola is a professional photographer who likes to express her love for the natural world through multiple exposure images and mixed media art.
Her distinctive work places animals against colourful backgrounds to introduce an abstract element to each piece. The result is a colourful portfolio of images that are both familiar and at the same time unfamiliar, a unique record of wildlife.
Ian is a Yorkshire-based artist, inspired by the local landscape, capturing the open spaces and big skies of Northern England.
Working in oils, outdoors in all weathers, his work is a response to the changing seasons and demonstrates a deep connection to the landscape
through a lifetime of cycling and walking. This latest body of work is a record of the last 12 months, places visited and passing seasons.
