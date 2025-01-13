Brushstrokes & Exposures: Paintings and photographs by Ian Davenport & Nicola Knott at Danum Gallery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brushstrokes & Exposures: Paintings and photographs by Ian Davenport and Nicola Knott are now on display at Danum Gallery until February 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian and Nicola met at University Campus Doncaster studying for a Degree in Fine Art & Crafts.

Graduating in the summer of 2023 they have both continued to explore their respective art practice, a welcome step change from previous professional careers in industry and finance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This exhibition is a milestone in their art journey, a time to pause, reflect on what has been achieved and to reset for the future direction of their work.

Owl Blossom by Nicola Knott.

Brushstrokes & Exposures illustrates how we can express and describe the natural world through the application of paint and through the camera lens.

Nicola is a professional photographer who likes to express her love for the natural world through multiple exposure images and mixed media art.

Her distinctive work places animals against colourful backgrounds to introduce an abstract element to each piece. The result is a colourful portfolio of images that are both familiar and at the same time unfamiliar, a unique record of wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian is a Yorkshire-based artist, inspired by the local landscape, capturing the open spaces and big skies of Northern England.

Working in oils, outdoors in all weathers, his work is a response to the changing seasons and demonstrates a deep connection to the landscape

through a lifetime of cycling and walking. This latest body of work is a record of the last 12 months, places visited and passing seasons.