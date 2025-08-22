An explosive night awaits: The ultimate ladies night returns to Doncaster

Get ready, Doncaster! The Ultimate Ladies Night is making a spectacular return, promising an unforgettable evening of high-energy entertainment. Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 4th, as the show takes over the stage at Parklands Sports and Social Club.

This year's event is set to be bigger and brighter than ever, with a very special guest joining the line-up. Organizers are thrilled to announce that the legendary Miss Linda Matthews, one of the UK's top drag queens, will be performing live. Known for her powerful vocals and side-splitting comedy, Miss Matthews is guaranteed to bring down the house. But the excitement doesn't stop there. The show also features The Ultimate Boys, a collective of male entertainers who will leave you screaming for more!

Director Anthony Hall shared his excitement, stating, "Having Miss Linda Matthews on our stage is a real privilege. There's no other show in the UK like ours that features such a sensational drag queen, and we are extremely excited to share this news." He added, "The show truly welcomes everyone 18+, whether you're celebrating a hen do, a birthday, a gay stag, or just looking for an incredible night out with friends."

The Ultimate Ladies Night is committed to making live entertainment accessible to everyone, and tickets are priced to reflect that. Early bird discounted tickets are available now from as little as £6.00, making it affordable for everyone to experience live entertainment at its very best.

INTERNATIONAL Drag Queen sensation Miss Linda Matthews

Don't miss out on what promises to be an out-of-this-world show.

Tickets can be booked online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night or purchased directly from the venue. Secure your spot now for a night of sensational vocals, amazing comedy, and incredible performances.