Adventure Gang arrive at holiday park popular with Doncaster families

By Andrew French
Contributor
Published 21st Jul 2025, 12:16 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 13:44 BST
Three new arrivals have checked in to stay at Skirlington Coast in Yorkshire – and they won’t be leaving any time soon.

Dudley the Donkey, Tilly the Turtle and Skye the Seagull are the Adventure Gang, a trio of larger-than-life characters who will be meeting and entertaining families.

All three will be popping up throughout the summer and beyond, whether that’s mingling with guests over breakfast, appearing on stage in the evening, or posing for selfies during a meet and greet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With the school holidays now started, the arrival of the Adventure Gang will mean even more fun for guests – and with Skirlington Coast offering holidays for both those who want to stay in caravan or bring their own campers and tents, there is an option for everyone.

Tolly the Turtle.placeholder image
Tolly the Turtle.

The park has a swimming pool, play areas, daytime and evening activities and entertainment, as well as pubs and restaurants with extensive menus.

Prices for a three-night break in August start from £204, while seven-night breaks are available from £429, based on a caravan that sleeps up to four.

Related topics:DoncasterYorkshireSkye
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice