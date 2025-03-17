A magical Mother's day at the Tropical Butterfly House!

Visit the wildlife park on Mother’s Day and spot the stunning Butterfly Stiltwalker as she floats around the park grounds and butterfly house. Children can catch her amazing giant bubble display after the Animal Antics show!

In tribute to all the lovely mums out there, the park will also be revealing its Mother's Day 'Name a Butterfly Board' right here in the Butterfly House on Sunday 30 March!

If your mum is one in a million, then name a butterfly after her and make her day! For £3.99 you will receive a digital downloadable certificate with a space to add your mum’s name and this will also be added to the big 'Name a Butterfly Board' reveal!

All proceeds raised will go towards the park’s wildlife conservation and animal enrichment projects and so you’ll be showing your love for local wildlife conservation too!

Butterfly Stiltwalker at the Tropical Butterfly House.

Purchase yours now: https://butterflyhouse.digitickets.co.uk/category/62469. Booking closes 12pm Tuesday 25th March.

Purchase park tickets here https://butterflyhouse.digitickets.co.uk/tickets

*Weather permitting*.

