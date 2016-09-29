WIN: Meet Rockstar icons Nickelback and win Sheffield Arena tickets

Rockstar icons Nickelback play Sheffield Arena on October 15 and we are celebrating by giving one lucky fan and a guest the chance to meet the band.

Our first prize includes two tickets to the show.

Two runners up will also get a pair of tickets each.

The multi-platinum band are on a massive headline tour with support from fellow Canadian rockers Monster Truck.

It marks Nickelback's tenth world tour and will see them performing in 30 cities across Europe this autumn..

Singer Chad Kroeger is promising a high octane rock show and told us: “Get ready Europe, we are bringing one hell of a loud party to our fans over there!”

Nickelback have cemented themselves as one of the biggest rock bands on the planet over the past two decades, with more than 50 million worldwide sales.

Their anthemic How You Remind Me remains Billboard’s Top Rock Song of the Decade. Other huge hits include Too Bad, also from their chart-topping album Silver Side Up, Rockstar and Photograph.

Amongst the accolades, they’ve also been crowned Billboard’s Top Rock Group of the Decade.

The band - inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame - have picked up nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award and a People’s Choice Award.

Nickelback

Guarantee your place for their date at Sheffield Arena. Tickets, including booking fee, are £41.43 when bought in person from the box office, or £43.35 if you call 0114 256 5656 or buy online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

A limited number £29.70 tickets have just been released.

The band will donate £1 per ticket from all sales to their charity, All The Right Reasons Foundation

MEET THE NICKELBACK AND WIN TICKETS

For a chance to meet Nickelback and win tickets simply enter our free draw by post, email or Twitter.

Post your name, address, email, landline and mobile numbers to #JPcompN16, Nickelback Meet & Greet Competition, Graham Walker, The Star, York Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S11PU.

Email your name and contact details, with #JPcompN16 in the subject field, to graham.walker@jpress.co.uk

Or simply follow him on Twitter @GW1962 and retweet any of his #JPcompN16 tweets,

Deadline is Friday, October 7, 2016, 10am.

Transport not included. Only one entry per person, per entry method, allowed. Usual Johnston Press terms and marketing conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions

For more about Nickelback visit:

www.nickelback.com

http://www.facebook.com/Nickelback

http://twitter.com/nickelback

http://Instagram.com/nickelback

http://www.youtube.com/nickelbacktv