VIDEO PREVIEW: Milburn add extra tickets for Sheffield Don Valley Bowl homecoming

Well, Well, Well...Sheffield indie rock stars Milburn are continuing to enjoy a meteoric comeback with extra tickets now on sale after smashing their box office expectations at Don Valley Bowl.

More than 5,000 people have already bought into their biggest ever headline show on Friday, June 2.

The homecoming is helped with the special added attraction of guest support from fellow local indie icons and chart stars Reverend and the Makers, plus Manchester five piece Cabbage.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets for the Don Valley Bowl gig are £25.30, including booking fee, from www.seetickets.com. You can also buy tickets or pre-order their forthcoming third studio album, which includes a free download offer, at milburnmusic.co.uk

FACEBOOK LIVE: Milburn and The Rev performed acoustic songs and chatted to Graham Walker in our exclusive Facebook Live stream, which has been seen by almost 20,000 people.

Today Milburn – Joe Carnall Jr, brother Louis, Tom Rowley and Joe Green – told how the Don Valley Bowl gig tops a sensational year since their return.

They called it a day in 2008, frustrated with their lack of success as they watched friends’ bands such as Arctic Monkeys and The Rev make it big.

The band reunited last April with four sold out shows at the O2 Academy Sheffield and national tour dates which celebrated 10 years since the release of debut album Well Well Well, which reach number 32 in the charts.

But the comeback kings look set to make an even bigger impact this time around with a new album and promotional tour later in the year.

A taste of what's to come was double A-side single Midnight Control/ Forming of a Fate, released in September, recorded at Parr St. Studios, Liverpool, under producer Bill Ryder-Jones.

Frontman Joe, who will be giving his other job as Reverend and the Makers bassist a rest on the day to concentrate on his Milburn starring role, said fans will also get to hear some of their new songs for the first time at Don Valley Bowl.

But will they kick off the night with their traditional mosh pit crowd-pleasing hit, Welll Well Well?

Joe, said: "I don't know mate. We've been doing it for 15 years nearly. We will probably try three or four things and come back to Well Well Well.

"We want to make it kind of special. We don't want to do the same set that we did last year so there are definitely going to be new things in there. How far we go with it I don't know. We don't want it to be one of those gigs were you just get bombarded with new songs. It's about finding that balance, but definitely we he will be playing some tunes that people have never heard before. That's exciting for us, but there will still be all the old stuff."

He added: "We are planning to have a single coming out with the new album and hopefully tour the album at the end of the year, trying to get back into Europe again. We have six or seven festivals planned this summer. It just depends how the record goes down. If people are into it we will see what happens next."

Milburn frontman Joe Carnall Jr and brother Louis played acoustic songs in our exclusive Facebook Live stream - watch it now on demand.

Milburn's guest support from Reverend and the Makers and Cabbage.