VIDEO: Comedian Jack Whitehall 'bans' Sheffield United legend Chris Morgan from his Arena show

Have you heard the one about Sheffield United legend Chris Morgan getting 'banned' by TV comedy star Jack Whitehall from his Sheffield Arena show?

A joke, right?

Well the funnyman wasn't laughing today when he announced the ban in a tongue-in-cheek social media video.

The 28-year-old TV star of hit comedy shows like A League Of Their Own said the last time he was in the city was for a charity football match and claims Morgan almost put him in hospital.

Now Whitehall is bringing his At Large tour to Sheffield Arena on Wednesday, February 15.

And in the video he jokes that Morgan, who terrifies him, is not allowed.

He said: "Last time I was in Sheffield was to play in a charity football match at Bramall Lane, where the former Sheffield United captain, Chris Morgan, almost put me in hospital.

"So hopefully, the evening on the 15th will be more enjoyable than that."

With a trademark straight face he adds: "Everyone is welcome, other than Chris Morgan. You are not allowed to come. You terrify me."

The comedy star captained a Fulham All Stars team which drew 3-3 against a Blades Legends side, managed by the city's Hollywood superstar Sean Bean, in front of 4,000 fans at Bramall Lane last May.

Comedy star Jack Whitehall has 'banned' Christ Morgan from his Sheffield Arena show.

Yet it was Whitehall who conceded a last-minute penalty for a foul on Morgan.

After the game he tweeted: "@SUFC_tweets had a great time today. I think when I come back to Sheffield for my tour in February I might get Chris Morgan as security!"

His Fulham team also included Gogglebox's George Gilbey, Rizzle Kicks' Harvey Sylvester and the match was held in aid of The Sheffield United Community Foundation, the Fulham Football Club Foundation, Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids charity, the Steelphalt Blades Academy and the Blades’ Former Players Association.

Whitehall, also a presenter and actor, is also known for TV series Fresh Meat and played Alfie Wickers in TV's Bad Education, which he also co-wrote.

Jack Whitehall at Sheffield Arena on February 15

Since 2012, he has been a regular panellist on the game show A League of Their Own. He also hosts Backchat with his father, Michael.

His brrand new show At Large will again see him perform in some of the UK's largest venues, bringing his unique brand of 'high-intensity silliness' to thousands of fans. It is his first tour since the critically-acclaimed Jack Whitehall Gets Around.

