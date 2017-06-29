New TV drama is being filmed in Sheffield by This Is England's Shane Meadows - and here's how YOU could be an extra in the show

Acclaimed film director Shane Meadows is shooting a new TV drama in Sheffield - and he's looking for extras to feature in the programme.

Meadows, best known for gritty drama This Is England, is looking for local people to feature in The Virtues, a new drama which will be shot in Sheffield over the next few months.

A spokesman for the director said: "No previous filming or acting experience necessary - we're looking for real, authentic people with good availability over June and August."

The Virtues will be set in Ireland - so producers are on the look out for people with Irish accents.

But anyone is welcome to apply, as long as they are over the age of 18.

Extras will be paid for their appearances, in accordance with PACT rates - the scale used to pay TV and film production extras.

Anyone interested in applying to be an extra should email louise.thevirtues@gmail.com with the subject line SHANE MEADOWS TV EXTRAS.

Applicants should include a clear headshot photo against a plain background, a full length photo against a plain background, your basic measurements, phone number and whether you have an Irish accent or not.

Nottingham born Meadows is also known for Twenty Four Seven, A Room for Romeo Brass, Once Upon a Time in the Midlands, Dead Man's Shoes, Somers Town, Le Donk & Scor-zay-zee and The Stone Roses: Made of Stone.

He has previously filmed scenes for This Is England in and around Sheffield and other parts of South Yorkshire.