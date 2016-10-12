Inspirational Isle star Sheridan Smith is focus of art exhibition

A new art exhibition is being launched next month focusing on inspiring women from Lincolnshire - and that includes the Isle’s very own Sheridan Smith.

Star of stage and TV, Sheridan, whose parents Marilyn and Colin Smith still live in Station Road, Epworth, will feature alongside Jennifer Saunders, celebrity chef Rachel Green and paralympic skier Jade Etherington, in the Femmes of the Fen event.

Actress Sheridan Smith

Some of the finest artists from around the county, including Lincolnshire Baron artists Mel Langton, Jemima Cholmondeley-Smith and Rosie Ablewhite are using their paint power to celebrate inspirational women from Lincolnshire and raise money for the West Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Service (WLDAS).

Between Monday November 7 and Sunday November 13, the ‘Femmes of the Fens’ exhibition will be open to the public at the Gallery at St Martins in Lincoln.

Mel Langton said: “We want to bring the people of Lincolnshire together and Femmes of the Fens is a great opportunity to celebrate positive female role models from our home county, whilst raising money for an extremely important cause.”

WLDAS, which is based in Gainsborough, provide support and assistance to women, men and children suffering, or fleeing from domestic abuse,.

The Lincolnshire organisation also believes in a society in which freedom of movement and speech is ‘the right of everyone’ to achieve a quality of life.

Lucy King, refuge project manager from WLDAS said: “We are truly grateful for the fundraising that Femmes of the Fens are generating.

“The money raised will help to significantly improve the lives of many women, men and children that are suffering or are at risk of domestic abuse, as well as raising awareness to the topic itself.”

Works will be exhibited 10am-5pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on the Sunday.

There will be the opportunity to buy some of the artwork during the exhibition.

Promotional material including an A5 poster and a ten-page brochure have been gifted by eco-friendly graphic design and print companies, Leap – design for change and Vegan Print.

Both companies use recycled, FSC paper using vegetable based, animal and eco-friendly inks.

From acrylic works of art to red-wine masterpieces, photography and more, the ‘Femmes of the Fens’ exhibition promises to push the boundaries of innovative, experimental art.

For more information, to make a donation or to sponsor the event, send a message to the ‘Femmes of the Fens’ Facebook page via www.facebook.com/FemmesOfTheFens.

Alternatively you can telephone the organisers on 0844 35 777 35.