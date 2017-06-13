Everything you need to know about Sheffield Poldark star Ellise Chappell

She's one of the new stars of smash hit BBC period drama Poldark - and here's everything you need to know about former Sheffield University student Ellise Chappell.

Who is she?

Ellise is playing Elizabeth's cousin Morwenna in the new series of the BBC drama which began its new series last Sunday.

How old is she?

The actress is 25 and studied drama at the University of Exeter.

What are her Sheffield connections?

She was an English language and literature student at the University of Sheffield, but she decided the course wasn't for her and switched to Exeter instead.

Where is she from?

She hails from Coventry in the West Midlands

What's her acting background?

She trained with the National Youth Theatre and performed in productions such as The Merchant of Venice and Wuthering Heights.

Have I seen her on TV before?

She's starred in New Blood as Wendy Roberts and as Jennifer Strange in The Last Dragonslayer.

Who is Ellise’s character Morwenna in Poldark?

Morwenna is Elizabeth’s innocent cousin who arrives as a governess to Geoffrey Charles.

Where can I find more on Ellise?

Website: Ellise Chappell

Facebook: @ellise.chappell

Instagram: @ellisehere