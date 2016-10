T.Rextasy brings its ‘Love to Boogie’ show to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Friday, October 14.

The band is a tribute to Marc Bolan and T.Rex.

Tickets are £20 each, booking fee may apply, phone 0844 8542776 or visit www.bathshall.co.uk. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.