This is still the modern world for northern The Jam fans

Mods will be on the march next week to mark end of an exhibition celebrating Paul Weller's pioneering group.

Wednesday sees Liverpool Echo Arena stage special star-studded concert as culmination of highly acclaimed showcase About The Young Idea (soundtracked here by In The City hit single, from eponymous album, from where title derives).

Legendary DJ Janice Long will host a gig that is set to feature the band's bassist Bruce Foxton among other musical luminaries.

The show is swan song for an exhibition that closes on Thursday - tickets still available www.nicetimeinc.com - after gracing the city's Cunard Building since July, exploring music, background, political and social impact of the combo that changed so many lives.

Tickets for A Celebration of The Jam, supported by The Cavern Club, Wigwam, Lite Alternative and Sugar & Spice, cost £45 and are available from Echo Arena online box office www.echoarena.com/acelebrationofthejam with percentage of proceeds supporting charities including Be One Percent and Impact England.

Paul's sister Nicky Weller, exhibition co-curator and concert organiser, said: “There is a real buzz around the gig. We’ve had a great reaction from artists who want to be part of this special concert.

About The Young Idea

“We’re so pleased with how the exhibition has been received here. This concert very much feels like us giving something back to the fans. It will be a great night, packed full of hits from The Jam that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.”

The Jam fan club founder, with fellow curators Den Davis and Russell Reader, staged successful smaller version at London’s Somerset House last year.

Acts announced so far:

The Songbook Collective – Paul Weller’s backing band featuring Ocean Colour Scene's Steve Cradock

Support act The Farm playing The Jam tracks

Mercury Prize winning Badly Drawn Boy

Stone Roses and Primal Scream stalwart Mani

Haircut One Hundred’s Nick Heyward

Big Country drummer Mark Brzezicki

Amsterdam frontman Ian Prowse

The La’s and Cast former vocalist and guitarist Barry Sutton

Inspiral Carpets frontman Tom Hingley

The Real People's Chris Griffiths