This gig announcement will drive you 'Crazy' - Shakin' Stevens is coming this way!

Find out what's happening behind the 'Green Door' when legendary pop star Shakin' Stevens takes to the stage.

Shakin' Stevens will perform at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next year in support of his brand new album.

He will visit on Saturday, May 6.

Platinum-selling Shakin’ Stevens released his 12th studio album ’Echoes Of Our Times’ last week.

Known as an entertainer and performer, with 33 hit singles and 4 UK no. 1s to his name, this new record clearly marks Shakin’ Stevens out as an artist, songwriter and storyteller.

