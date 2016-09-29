Travels with my Aunt, Cast in Doncaster

A funny and frantic dash around the world with suburban bank manager Henry Pulling is on offer at Cast in Doncaster.

Travels With My Aunt is based on the comic novel by Graham Greene and marks the 25th anniversary of the death of the author, famed for writing Brighton Rock and Our Man in Havana.

Just four actors from theatre company Creative Cow represent 20 colourful characters who play a part in retired, rather boring, suburban bank manager Henry Pulling’s great transformation .

Henry- leads a quiet, risk-free and dull, bachelor life, effectively retired from work, life and the world. Until, that is, his eccentric Aunt Augusta persuades him to travel with her to Brighton – then Paris, on to Istanbul and across the world to Paraguay.

Through her he joins a shifty twilight society of pot-smoking hippies, war criminals, men from the CIA and hard core art smugglers, putting his dull and predictable life firmly behind him.

The storyline not only mirrors Greene’s own real-life obsession with travelling, often to the most dangerous spots on the planet, but also takes the audience on a whirlwind tour of the fictional world created by Greene in his 17 previous novels.

Actor and co-founder member of Creative Cow Katherine Senior, said: “We love the way Travels with my Aunt traces two voyages in parallel – one a physical cross-continental journey by plane, train and boat and the other a mind-blowing, eye-opening journey of self-discovery.

“ Henry couldn’t be more different from Greene himself, who was adventurous, risk-loving and unconventional, but can we perhaps see some similarities by the end?

“It’s a great pleasure to be touring this work by one of our favourite authors in this anniversary year.”

The show is at Cast from next Tuesday to Thursday, with a matinee performance on the final day.

Box office: 01302 303959 or onlne at Cast in Doncaster

There’s more comedy, this time aimed at a family audience, at Doncaster Dome on Saturday, October 8.

Cirque du Hilarious is more than two hours of knockabout comedy, featuring circus skills, magic and slapstick mayhem, starring a father and son comedy duo.

Clive Webb and Danny Adams are well known at Butlin’s holiday camps, where Cirque du Hilarious is already a firm favourite, and they have also headlined the pantomime at Theatre Royal, Newcastle for the past decade.

They have given tickets for the show to disadvantaged families via local organisations such as Aiming High.

Box office: 01302 537704 or 538584 or go online at The Dome