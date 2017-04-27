Theatre aiming to be fully inclusive for everyone

Cast in Doncaster aims to lead the way in making the venue accessible to everyone.

The theatre is presenting second ground-breaking fully British Sign Language (BSL) integrated pantomime. There will be two relaxed performances of Beauty and the Beast and the building has fully accessible public spaces and an adapted adult Changing Places toilet.

Cast became the first UK theatre to present a fully BSL-integrated commercial pantomime in 2016. This year the venue is also presenting relaxed performances on December 14 and 29, open to anyone who might benefit from adapted lighting and sound levels or space to move around during the performance, particularly those with autism and learning disabilities.

House manager Tommy Savage said: “What’s amazing is that we’ve seen people travel from all over the country to see our pantomime because it means families can share a magical family treat on the same terms with their loved ones.

“It’s all about giving people the dignity and equal opportunities they deserve, so whether you’re deaf or disabled or you’re not disabled, you can be confident that Cast can support your needs.”