The Voyage, Barnsley Civic

A surreal, anarchic journey, through the ever-changing landscapes of human experience is promised in this show by ground-breaking theatre company Engine Room.

The show has been made from scratch by ensemble members, drawing on their personal experiences.

They have been working since January with artistic director and choreographer Anna Webb and musical director Emily Crossland.

Anna said: “Our work blends different art forms, all created and performed by members of the company.

“Talented animation artist Ian Hinley has contributed beautifully-crafted films that transport you to another place.

“We mix live action and animation, stepping into and out of films, and things appear as if by magic.”

The Goole-based company specialises in multi-sensory performance and brings together professional and non-professional artists.

It aims to break new ground, reducing barriers for artists with physical and learning disabilities and mental health conditions.

The show is in Barnsley this Saturday at 1pm, 4pm and 7.30pm.

Box office: call 01226 327000 or go online at Barnsley Civic