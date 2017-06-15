A musical adaptation of Judith Kerr’s hit children’s book comes to Doncaster direct from a smash-hit West End season.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea.

Who could it possibly be?

What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger!

He proceeds to turn an ordinary teatime into a scene of mayhem.

The family show, which is aimed at children aged three and over, is packed with sing-along songs and clumsy chaos.

David Wood is undisputedly the country’s leading writer and director of plays and musicals for children.

His many successes include Fantastic Mr Fox, The Gingerbread Man, BFG, The Witches, Meg and Mog, Spot and Babe the Sheep Pig.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea

Cast, Doncaster