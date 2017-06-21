Sheffield sell-out musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie to hit West End

A musical about a Sheffield teenager’s dream to become a drag queen is to hit the West End - after sell-out success at The Crucible.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - a collaboration etween Dan Gillespie Sells, the lead singer-songwriter of pop band The Feeling, writer Tom MacRae and Sheffield-born director Jonathan Butterell - wowed audiences earlier this year with its nods to Sheffield culture, high impact dance numbers and show-stopping songs.

Now it is set to do the same in London, opening at the Apollo Theatre in November.

Producer and theatre owner Nica Burns said: “I went to see the final matinee in Sheffield with no expectations.

“I came out of the auditorium singing the tunes having laughed, cried, laughed again and dancing with happiness.

“I found the director, and immediately offered to produce the show in London at one of my theatres.

“It had to come to the West End. This is an uplifting musical for our times and for everyone.”

Dan Bates, chief executive of Sheffield Theatres, added: “The reaction from Sheffield audiences to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie was overwhelming and we can’t wait to see the show continue its success.”

The star role of Jamie, who overcomes prejudice and bullies to become a drag queen, with emotional and hilarious results, will be reprised by John McCrea in the West End.

The majority of the rest of the Sheffield cast will also return.