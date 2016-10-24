Seann Walsh at the Leadmill

The comedian, who is currently starring in ITV1’s Saturday night sports panel show Play To The Whistle and as team captain on E4 and Channel 4’s comedy quiz show Virtually Famous, reveals that his show tomorrow will have a terrific twist.

“At the beginning of the show,” Seann says, “I’ll ask the audience to write down what really annoys them. Then at the end, I’ll randomly read them out. They listen to me for an hour and then I get to listen to them.

“After the scripted show, I’ll get to mess around. That will be a lot of fun.”

Seann, whose other recent TV appearances include ITV1’s Jonathan Ross Show and Tonight at The London Palladium, Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Alan Carr: Chatty Man, gets masses of comic mileage out of moaning.

He reflects on why complaining about the world is such a rich source of comedy. “Moaning works really well in comedy. Stand-up is a true representation of life. So do you really want to listen to someone telling you what a wonderful time they’ve had? No, you have no interest in that.

“If someone is saying, ‘I’ve had a lovely day. I went jogging, then went to the gym and I’ve only eaten vegetables and no carbs,’ you’re just bored.

“But if someone tells you they have broken their leg, lost their job and split with their partner, you put the kettle on! Moaning is so effective because people only want to hear about other people’s pain.”

Tickets: go to Leadmill or call 0114 272 7040.