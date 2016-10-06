Mr Darcy loses the plot -Cast in Doncaster

Cast in Doncaster can boast a world premiere next week with the opening of a comedy based on the work of a much-loved author.

Mr Darcy Loses the Plot is a celebration of the novels of Jane Austen, 200 years after her death.

Award-winning comedy duo LipService are the makers of several other comedies with a literary flavour, such as The Picture of Doreen Gray, Withering Looks and Inspector Norse.

In Mr Darcy Loses the Plot, Jane Austen sits writing, her quill scurrying across the vellum. She is dreaming up Darcy, a proud, lip-curling, handsome creation in very tight pants.

But then a door squeaks, a visitor approaches and Jane hastily hides her work.

Now left to his own devices, Darcy embroiders his own storyline whilst his creator embroiders her doilies.

When Jane returns, she finds the plot has moved on and Darcy is dancing to a rather different tune.

LipService explore the world of women writers, scribbling in secret or under pseudonyms, squeezing in their writing amongst the hustle and bustle of taking tea, choosing chintz and the odd attack of the vapours.

The show is on next Thursday, October 13.

Box office: go online at Cast in Doncaster or call 01302 303959.

Next Thursday also seesa new offering in Barnsley, as Paines Plough’s Roundabout festival is coming exclusively to The Civic.

Launched in 2014, Roundabout is the world’s first pop-up, plug-and-play theatre.

It all flat packs into a lorry and pops up all over the country in theatres, school halls, warehouses, sports centres, car parks and fields.

Barnsley are lucky enough to be able to say that this year, they are the only place in Yorkshire Paines Plough will be visiting with Roundabout.

Paines Plough are presenting plays by top writers in Roundabout, along with guest performers.

Paines Plough will showcase three brand new plays.

Love, Lies And Taxidermy is an offbeat love story from acclaimed writer Alan Harris, Growth is a comedy about growing up from rising star Luke Norris and in I Got Superpowers For My Birthday, three 13-year-old heroes go on a magical quest.

There is also comedy from Felicity Ward and madness from the acts of Cabaret Boom Boom. Experience classical music from Barnsley regulars Ensemble 360 and rock out to rock n roll hits with Two Pianos. Entertain the little ones with the participatory theatre Sponge or explore Barnsley’s past with a Festival of Labour History by Barnsley Trades Council. Finally, celebrate fresh talent with a ‘pay as you decide’ Civic Scratch event.

The festival takes place from Thursday to Sunday in Mandela Gardens outside The Civic.

Bopx office: Barnsley Civic or call 01226 327000.