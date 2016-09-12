Location pictures: Nurse Gladys escapes Arkwright’s clutches - but is that Granville or Del Boy?

SIR DAVID Jason will be reopening the doors of his convenience store for a third series of Still Open All Hours, but without nurse Gladys.

The actor, 76, has confirmed he will be returning as Granville for a new series and a 2016 Christmas special on BBC One.

David Jason and co-star Maggie Ollerenshaw, on the set of Still Open All Hours, in Balby, Doncaster. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

But actress Lynda Baron, who played nurse Gladys Emmanuel in the original series and the spin-off, will not feature in the next series.

“This year it just isn’t possible to fit it in with my schedule,” she said.

“I am disappointed not least because it is beyond doubt the nicest cast and crew a girl could wish for. There are as many laughs off the set as there are on. Long may they stay Open All Hours.”

Location filming began today in the village of Balby, near Doncaster, after a props crew spent the weekend transforming the traditional frontage of the Beautique hairdressing salon into the familiar Arkwright’s corner shop.

There was no sign, though, of the old-fashioned shopkeeper’s bicycle with which the series has become associated. Instead, Sir David was seen at the wheel of an old orange Mini Estate which would have looked equally at hom eon eht set of his other series, Only fools and Horses.

The original Open All Hours, which starred Sir David with the late Ronnie Barker as the stammering Albert Arkwright, ran from 1973 to 1985.

In the earlier show, Sir David played the put-upon helper and delivery boy who was referred to as the “young lad”, despite first playing the role when he was 30.

Viewers saw irascible Arkwright forever trying to woo nurse Gladys whenever she popped into the shop.

Sir David said: “I can’t wait for viewers to see the scrapes Granville gets into this series, almost as much as I can’t wait to start filming them.

The Still Open All Hours spin-off was a ratings hit after it was first broadcast in 2014, written by the old series’ creator, Roy Clarke, who also wrote Last Of The Summer Wine.

The Christmas special will feature Granville and Gastric, played by Tim Healy, finding themselves “playing marriage counsellors”, whilst Leroy (James Baxter) adopts a festive disguise “to avoid relationship trouble of a different kind”.

The series also stars Stephanie Cole, Sally Lindsay, Maggie Ollerenshaw, Johnny Vegas, Kulvinder Ghir, Brigit Forsyth, Nina Wadia and Geoffrey Whitehead.