Join cast for Rotherham HAIRSPRAY production

Talented young performers are sought for a lively, modern musical to be staged next summer.

Rawmarsh and Rotherham-based Steps Productions, a successful theatre group, is holding auditions for its forthcoming show; HAIRSPRAY.

The team are looking for enthusiastic performers aged 10 to 25 years to perform at the Rotherham Civic Theatre from June 4 to 11, 2017.

Character auditions will take place this Sunday, December 11.

HAIRSPRAY is the latest in a string of successful productions staged by Steps. Last year, the group performed Annie, the musical, and tickets were sold out within days. Annie saw 177 young people auditioning for a final 58 roles.

Other previous performances have included Les Mis, Grease, and Cats The Musical.

The theatre group came into being in 2009, under the direction of Ash White, and has grown dramatically over seven years.

Hairspray The Musical’s original Broadway production opened in the summer of 2002 and the next year it won eight Tony Awards, including one for Best Musical. It ran for over 2,500 performances and closed on January 4, 2009.

The show has also had national tours, a London West End production, and in 2007 was adapted as a film.

For details about the Steps’ show or to state an intention of attending auditions please email; ash.white@stepsproductions.co.uk