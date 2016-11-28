Join a Sheffield show ensemble for 2017 performance

Whether you have a yen to follow in the footsteps of Bing Crosby, or would simply enjoy treading community boards, there is a warm welcome waiting in musical theatre.

Chapeltown Amateur Operatic Society, otherwise known as CAOS, need a sprinkle of keen new talent for their forthcoming production of the classic, White Christmas.

Rehearsals have begun for the show adapted from the film, that will be a Rotherham Civic Theatre premiere in April next year, but more players are needed for the ensemble.

Based upon the Paramount Picture film, the show features Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, two iconic song-and-dance men, who follow a sister act to Vermont, only to discover that the struggling lodge at which they were to perform is owned by their former commanding officer from World War II, General Waverley.

They decide to take their spectacular new show to the Columbia Inn and drum up some much needed business. But they are destined to end up in a tangled romantic quartet under the mistletoe.

This sparkling stage adaptation of the classic 1954 movie features Irving Berlin hits such as Snow, Sisters, Blue Skies, I Love A

Piano and of course White Christmas.

CAOS rehearse every Wednesday evening in High Green between 7.45pm and 10pm and welcome people with all levels of experience, or none.

For more details about the show, or how to join please visit www.chapeltownoperatic.org or contact the society’s

secretary, Julia Hughes, on 0114 2848381.