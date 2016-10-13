Hunt for a Sheffield pooch to be a Puccini opera star!

Dog owners, here's your chance to put the pooch in Puccini at Sheffield City Hall.

A production of Puccini’s classic opera La Boheme comes to the Sheffield venue soon and your pet could play a starring role.

The show’s producers are looking for a dog to share the spotlight in the show on Wednesday, October 26.

The winning dog will appear in a vibrant Parisian café scene alongside a cast of international singers and performers.

The producers are looking for a small, well-behaved pet and the owner will need to be prepared to go on stage in costume to look after them.

Award-winning opera director and producer Ellen Kent said: "People say never work with children or animals but I love to do both. The first time was 20 years ago when my pet cat Holly Go-Lightly was in one of my productions and was an instant hit.

"Since then we’ve had horses, dogs, goldfish and even a golden eagle with a six-foot wingspan on stage!

“Many years ago, when we last did La Boheme and asked local people to volunteer their pets, it was a huge success. We even used a rescue dog once and found him dozens of new owners! We’re a nation of animal lovers after all. I’m sure there is plenty of doggie talent out there.”

In La Boheme, Ellen Kent brings one of the most romantic operas ever written to the stage, complete with beautiful costumes and a set reflecting the Bohemian art of the period. This classic tale of Parisian love and loss features many famous arias including Your Tiny Hand is Frozen, They Call Me Mimi and Musetta’s Waltz.

To audition your dog, send a photograph to Jules Bath at jules@ellenkent.co.uk. Include your contact number and address as well as the breed, height, weight, age and name of your dog.

If you are successful, Ellen Kent Productions will contact you a week before the performance.

Tickets for the show are on sale now at Sheffield City Hall. Box office: 0114 2 789 789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk