Hedydd’s happy to go for the full monty on stage

Actress Hedydd Dylan doesn’t mind at all getting her kit off for her role in Lady Chatterley’s Lover at the Crucible.

The Welsh actress stars in a new adaptation by the play’s director Phillip Breen of DH Lawrence’s famous novel about a passionate and doomed post-World War One love affair between an aristocrat, married to a man who can’t give her children, and the gamekeeper on her husband’s estate.

Jonah Russell and Hedydd Dylan in Lady Chatterley's Lover.

In order to keep the family line going, her husband gives her permission to pursue other men, but neither is prepared for what happens when she falls in love.

The book was banned for many years until the obscenity laws were tested in court in 1959.

Hedydd said of the show’s nude scenes: “There’s something quite empowering about just being naked in front of people. I don’t mean I’m a naturist!

“I think we live in such a pornographic society, I’m kind of all for just standing in front of people and for that to be innocent.

“Nudity and sex don’t go together, it’s used in a different way as people being free of class. We’re so body conscious, it’s good to see someone just be naked and free, like children on the beach. You forget that feeling of freedom. Phillip’s kept it in the play.”

Hedydd said about the novel: “I read the book a few years back and enjoyed it. I remember feeling slightly detached from the characters. I sympathised with them and thought it was a really beautiful story but there was a certain coldness to it.

“What I found in Phillip’s adaptation is that he has missed out all the cerebral stuff and gone to the heart of the characters. I loved it from when I just read it.”

She described her character: “I guess it’s remembering that being of that class doesn’t make you aloof or cold. In her case it makes her a bit naive about what a working man’s life might be like. She’s never known it.

“I guess people are shaped by their environment and she’s not necessarily a bad person for never having made her own tea! I as Hedydd can’t dislike her for anything, I just have to find reasons for the way she is.

“She’s also a really exciting female character, particularly for the time, because she is fascinated by human experience and she doesn’t let society stop her from knowing about something.”

Getting down to the naked truth, then…

Lady Chatterley’s Lover is at the Crucible until October 15. Box office: call 0114 249 6000 or go online at Sheffield Theatres