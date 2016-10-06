Georgie is set to make her stage debut in Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Actress Georgia May Foote danced into the nation’s hearts on Strictly Come Dancing and now she’s set to break a few as Holly Golightly.

The young ex-Grange Hill and Coronation Street star makes her stage debut in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, which comes to Sheffield’s Lyceum this month.

She said: “ I’ve only ever done telly, it’s where I grew up. It’s completely new for me. I’ve never done stage work so I’m not sure what to expect.”

She added: “She’s such a great character. What’s quite nice is that it’s based on the book. It’s not the Holly that we’ve seen on the film which is very different to the book.”

She explained that her Holly, who is 19-year-old expensive escort girl, is a little darker and edgier than Audrey Hepburn’s iconic film portrayal in 1961.

Truman Capote’s book looks at a young writer in 1940s New York who is fascinated by a dazzling good time girl who every woman wants to be and every man wants to be with.

There’s still a lot of glamour, with Georgia making 23 costume changes a night.

She’ll have plenty of support in Sheffield too, with 14 members of her family coming over from Bury to see her.

Georgia said: “I’m sure you’ll hear them all screaming!”

She said life has been non-stop since she took the runner’s up spot in the last series of Strictly, going on the road with the live tour.

She said: “It’s been crazy, a really mad year, it’s gone so fast and they’re back with the new series already.”

We spoke a few weeks ago, before the news broke that she had split up with her Strictly dance partner and fiance Giovanni Pernice. At the time she was annoyed about reports that she’d said she would be jealous of whoever Giovanni would be dancing with.

She said: “I feel jealous because I want to do it again but I’m not allowed, I’ve asked and they said no. It’s absolutely fine.

“I just dance with my mop now in the house! Gio came home and said, ‘what are you doing!’”

For the moment she’s also left the world of TV soaps behind to concentrate on her stage career. Georgia quit Corrie last year and said she isn’t planning to go back soon, preferring to take on lots of different types of work.

After Breakfast at Tiffany’s, she moves on to the Rocky Horror Show, playing Columbia. She said: “Holly and Columbia are very different characters. That’s the joy of acting.”

Breakfast at Tiffany’s comes to the Lyceum on October 18 to 22. Call 0114 249 6000 or go to Sheffield Theatres