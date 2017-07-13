First The Wedding Singer, then Lucie’s a real bride!

Wedding Singer star Lucie Jones is only appearing in the show for a short while - because she’s busy organising her own wedding!

The musical theatre star is getting married next month, so she’s bowing out after a short six-week run.

Lucie first met fellow competitor Ethan Boroian, now working as a chef, at the show’s boot camp when she appeared on the X Factor in 2009. They became friends before friendship eventually turned to romance.

Lucie was a popular competitor, controversially losing out to Jedward.

Showbiz websites have been full of the amazingly romantic video that Ethan used to propose to her.

It features 360-degree videos of him in locations that they visited all over the world, holding up pieces of paper with words that eventually create the sentence ‘will you marry me?’

Subtitles show where the segments were filmed and how many days they had been together.

This year has been a whirlwind for Lucie, who represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest.

She’s playing Holly in the show, which is adapted from the hit Adam Sandler film. It is set in 1985 and rock star wannabe Robbie Hart is dumped at the altar and aiming to make every wedding as disastrous as his own.

He’s left considering a new career on Wall Street with bad boy Glen.

Sweet Julia, her best friend Hollie, played by Lucie, and grandma Rosie all try to get Robbie back into the groove so that he will follow his dreams.

Lucie will star alongside other X Factor stars Cassie Compton and Ray Quinn, and Hi-de-Hi’s Ruth Madoc.

She said: “She’s a very, very fun role to play. She’s Julia’s cousin. It’s a nice little comedy role for me.

“It’s a great fun show and my role within it is very light work.”

Lucie’s performed lots of leading roles in musical theatre, such as Cosette in the West End production of Les Misérables and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde the Musical, so this is a nice change of pace for her.

“It’s been nice to try something different to what I’ve done before. I’m not on stage in every scene,” she said. “It’s just a different type of show and music.”

Lucie added: “Everyone who comes to see it leaves uplifted. That’s a good reason to come and people have been dancing in the aisles. It’s very infectious. People really do fall in love with it, which is amazing. We always love doing it, even if we’re tired.”

Speaking of love, Lucie’s looking forward to her big starring role as a real bride. She said: “Everything’s pretty much sorted. I’ve got another little job to do first, which I’m not allowed to talk about, but it’s all great. I’m very lucky.”

She looks back on X Factor as a positive experience that she’d recommend to others. “X Factor introduced me to my theatre agent. If you’re willing to work hard and take up every opportunity you can.

“It was an amazing opportunity for me. If you’re expecting it to be handed to you on a plate, don’t do it, as you’ll end up feeling very upset and down. I’ve seen it with a lot of people.

“You can’t just get into a big West End musical without working for it. Unless you’re prepared, it’s not the best way.

“I love to work and love to work hard. Friends do call me a workaholic but it pays dividends.

“I’ve done lots of things over the past seven or eight years, such as radio presenting and I’m still very much involved in the music industry.”

The Wedding Singer, Lyceum Theatre, July 18 to 22 - Sheffield Theatres