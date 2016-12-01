Family theatre ‘tweet’ with a difference

Doncaster theatre Cast invites families to enter a magical winter wonderland where children and their parents cosy up in a giant nest to countdown the The Twelve Birds of Christmas.

Following the success of their show The Christmas Flying Machine at the venue in 2014, HandMade Theatre present an ‘eggstraordinary’ hands-on show filled with fun facts, stories, songs and puppets.

It’s on in the theatre’s second space.

HandMade Theatre has a history of making work primarily for families, telling stories through puppetry and live performance.

The Twelve Birds of Christmas will feature lots of beautifully handcrafted bird puppets from sustainably-sourced resources.

The show is especially suited for little ones and accessible to some of the hardest-to-reach youngsters including those with special educational needs.

Three ‘eggcentric’ professors count down the famous festive song with a special birdy twist.

On Tuesday December 20, there is also an opportunity for families to get creative with Christmas fun at The Twelve Birds of Christmas Family Workshop.

Amy Nicholson, creative director of HandMade Theatre, said: “Our audience can expect a fun, heartwarming and unique Christmas production which has been devised especially for families at Cast this December.

“There will be chuckles and a giggles and lots of opportunities to join in songs, look after birds and decorate the nests.

“This is an interactive show which gets the whole family involved in a fun festive day out.”

There’s also pantomime fun at Cast, with Jack and the Beanstalk opening tomorrow, Friday, until New Year’s Eve..

Join Maisy Moo and Dame Trott as they help Jack defeat the giant, rescue the Princess and restore the town’s fortunes from the evil Penny Pincher.

Expect lots of favourite tunes, dazzling dance routines, sparkling costumes and plenty of mayhem.

All performances of the sh0w will be British sign language interpreted by an integrated signer and performer who will be playing the role of Fairy Fingers.

The Twelve Birds of Christmas runs from December 3 to 24.

Box office: online at Cast in Doncaster or call 01302 303 959.

Over at Barnsley Civic, Jack and The Bean’s Talkis a fun show featuring puppets that has been created as an ideal gentle introduction to theatre, aimed at children aged 3 to 7.

The show promises plenty of interaction, an enormous beanstalk, bags of gold and a smelly old giant! Box office: go to Barnsley Civic or call 01226 327000.