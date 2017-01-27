Comedy star Shazia Mirza takes show to Dome

“My mum can’t find me anyone to marry. My friend Matthew looks at me with great concern and says, “You’re not thinking of becoming a Jihadi Bride are you?”

These are the words of comedian Shazia Mirza who will be appearing at the Doncaster Dome on February 3.

In answer to finding a perfect marriage partner, Shazia says “Would I do that?” The weather in Britain isn’t great, and the sunsets and landscape in Syria are meant to be very romantic… I’d get a husband, wouldn’t have to work, and would definitely get a place in heaven.

“Yes I’d miss my hair straighteners and hot pants, but that’s a small price to pay.”

Following an acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe run, Shazia Mirza takes her new show on tour. ‘The Kardashians Made Me Do It’ is a searing and urgent exploration of life, love and Jihadi brides.

The Kardashians Made Me Do It is inspired by three girls who left Bethnal Green to join ISIS, and an unrelated radio piece Shazia contributed to the BBC which subsequently received a record number of complaints.

The show tells of the confusion it caused as she looks into the nature of offence, the dangers of politically correct liberalism versus the sinister and terrifying intrusion of ISIS into the lives of young British Asian women.

Appearances for the comedian include Have I Got News For You, F*** Off, I’m a Hairy Woman – for which she spent seven months in the service of hirsutism. NBC’s Last Comic Standing (2008).

Other television credits include Muslim Driving School (Voiceover BBC2 2010), Beautiful People (BBC2 2009) Richard and Judy (Channel 4 roving reporter 2007) and 28 Acts in 28 Minutes (BBC3 2005).

Other notable performances include The World Stands Up (Paramount Comedy 2004) and 60 Minutes (CBS 2004) The Wright Stuff regular panelist 2011 to Present.

In 2008, she was listed in The Observer as one of the 50 funniest acts in British comedy and won The GG2 Young Achiever of the Year Award.

Shazia has performed her stand-up shows across the world – from the Edinburgh Fringe to Texas, USA to Dubai and Kosovo.

She has particularly travelled extensively across Europe, where she has performed sell out tours of Norway, Sweden Denmark, Holland, India and Pakistan. Radio Appearances include a regular slot on BBC Radio Scotland, Radio 2’s Vanessa Feltz Show – Pause For Thought, The Now Show on BBC Radio 4, With Great Pleasure Radio 4, Between Ourselves and The Frank Skinner Show.

Tickets for the show are £12. For more information and tickets call 01302 537704 or 01302 538584.