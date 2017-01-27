Comedy play Invincible at Cast in Doncaster

A brand new comedy with a north/south divide feel will tread the boards at Cast Theatre in Doncaster next month.

Doncaster’s flagship theatre Cast welcomes the return of The Original Theatre Company (Birdsong).

The cast are on their second national tour of the new comedy from the Torben Bett’s – Invincible – which will run on Wednesday February 8 and Thursday February 9.

The new and exciting play follows two very different young couples through a disastrous evening of olives, anchovies, Karl Marx and abstract art.

One couple have down-sized after the recession by shifting their middle class London lifestyle to a small town in the north of England.

The fun starts when they invite their new neighbours into their home where the different classes and cultures collide, which results in comedic consequences that are both tragic and hilarious.

Artistic director of The Original Theatre Company, Alastair Whatley, said: “Torben’s state of the nation comedy reached out to audiences across the UK in 2016 with his vision of a nation divided, cleft in two down the Watford Gap.

“During the play of the comedy of class, we look forward to navigating the play through post Brexit Britain in 2017.”

The play’s tour follows a successful run at the Orange Tree Theatre and at London’s St James’ Theatre.

The hilarious comedy drama is written by Torben Bett’s, whose adaptation of Get Carter – the 1970 film starring Michael Caine and adapted from the Ted Lewis novel, Jack’s Return Home – for Northern Stage, was a critical success last year when it visited Cast in 2016.

Poet and dramatist Liz Lochhead said Betts: “is just about the most original and extraordinary writer of drama we have”.

Original director Christopher Harper, and husband to actress Emily Bowker who plays ‘Emily’ in the show, is an Associate of the Original Theatre Company.

As an actor, he played Benedick on a world tour of Much Ado About Nothing for the Globe Theatre, He also starred as John in Sheffield Theatre’s The Village Bike. The versatile actor also starred as Victoria Wood’s son, Cliff Last, in the television film Housewife 49.

He is currently portraying ‘Nathan’ in Coronation Street in a sinister new storyline.

Tickets for Invincible at Cast Theatre in Doncaster which runs from Wednesday February 8 to Friday 10 at 7.30pm; 2.30pm on Thursday February 9 are £18.50 (£16.50 concession and matinee) and are available at castindoncaster.com and on 01302 303 959.