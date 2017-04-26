Classic Yorkshire music and mining movie Brassed Off returns to Royal Albert Hall 21 years on

Music and mining movie Brassed Off is to return to the Royal Albert Hall 21 years on.

The much-loved British movie, which was filmed in South Yorkshire, will be screened at the legendary London venue next month - two decades on from its success at the box office.

The climax of the film features the fictional Grimley Colliery Band triumphing at the building at the National Brass Band Championships after overcoming a series of problems to secure their spot in the final.

Now the stars of the 1996 movie as well as Grimethorpe Colliery Band - the brass band which featured in the film - are to reunite for a special London screening on May 9.

The bittersweet comedy drama, written and directed by Mark Herman, starred Pete Postlethwaite as Danny, the devoted band leader determined to keep the outfit going against a backdrop of pit closures and poverty.

The film also featured Ewan McGregor, Stephen Tompkinson and Tara Fitzgerald and the special screening will see the Grimethorpe Colliery Band and members of the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra perform the score live at the iconic venue alongside the film on the big screen.

The cast and Grimethorpe Colliery Band outside the Royal Albert Hall in 1996.

This special screening will be preceded by an on-stage Q&A hosted by Jim Carter, with cast members including Tara Fitzgerald, Stephen Tompkinson, Philip Jackson, Mary Healey, Sue Johnston, Melanie Hill, writer/director Mark Herman and producer Steve Abbott.

The film was largely shot in Grimethorpe although several scenes were shot in Doncaster town centre including a scene shot outside Doncaster Minster.

Tickets are available HERE