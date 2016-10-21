Children’s Festival, Cast, Doncaster

The week-long family theatre festival starts with a free fun day tomorrow from 10am to 4pm.

Mimika Theatre ingeniously create four Landscapes on Monday and Tuesday and the show is also part of Arts Explosion Monday, with drama, dance, and music workshops. Tots and babies can have fun with music in Opera North’s Little Singers on Tuesday and musical The Nose That Nobody Picked arrives on Wednesday.

Children will travel back to 1967 when Alfie White Space Explorer appears on Thursday and BBC Rhyme Rocket’s Dommy B has an adventure of his own on Friday, followed by the show Aaaaaaaaaaaaagh! Dinosaurs!

Teenagers and young people can take part in the Halloween Adventure Project from Wednesday to Friday to help create a spine-chilling Haunted Theatre on Friday night. Don’t Dribble on the Dragon is last up on Sunday. Details: 01302 303959 or Cast in Doncaster