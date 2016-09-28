Chicago Blues Brothers, Rotherham Civic

Blues Brothers are back and on a mission to entertain.

Complete with the trademark pork pie hats and sunglasses of the big screen originals, the legendary Brothers are back and on a new mission!

Armed with a new stage set, new moves, and freshly-laundered jail suits, Jake and Elwood are returning to the stage with their new Jailbreak Tour.

Featuring a nine-piece live band, the Chicago Blues Brothers show features more than two hours of the best blues, Motown and soul music, along with some comic moments.

Back in 1978, the late John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd first unleashed their characters Joliet Jake Blues and Elwood J Blues on the long-running US comedy show Saturday Night Live.

They later made their creations the stars of two Blues Brothers movies that also featured a host of cameo appearances from some of the greatest names in blues and soul, including Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Ray Charles, John Lee Hooker and Cab Calloway.

They couldn’t have realised that they would initiate an abundance of folk wearing pork pie hats and dark glasses, all professing to be on a mission from God.

As well as featuring hits from both of the Blues Brothers movies, including Everybody Needs Somebody, Raw Hide, Gimme Some Lovin, and Sweet Home Chicago, the show also includes classics from James Brown, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Otis Reading and Cab ‘Minnie the Moocher’ Calloway.

The show is on Friday night. Rotherham Theatres or call the box office on 01709 823621.