Ballet Black, Cast

This promises to be an evening full of sparkle as Ballet Black have teamed up with Swarovski. The dancers of Arthur Pita’s new duet Cristaux on Wednesday will be wearing costumes adorned with 1,500 sparkling crystals in shades of clear crystal and moonlight.

The ballerina’s tutu alone took almost 160 hours to make, including applying all the crystals by hand.

The centrepiece, Storyville, is the tender yet bittersweet story of a young girl’s journey from rags to riches and back again, in 1920s New Orleans in the early 1900s.

The tale of love, corruption and survival is set in the nightclubs of Storyville, a salacious world where anything goes. Storyville was created for Ballet Black by Scottish National Ballet artistic director Christopher Hampson.

Ballet Black’s classically-trained dancers of black and Asian descent will also perform a short ballet by Christopher Marney (Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures).

Cassa Pancho, founder and artistic director of Ballet Black, said: “We are excited to take this programme of ballets to Doncaster.

“We will be showcasing some of the world’s best choreographic talent and are very happy to be working again this year with some of our favourite collaborators: Arthur Pita, Christopher Marney and Christopher Hampson, and to have the opportunity to re-stage one of our best-loved ballets, Storyville for our new season.”

Cast in Doncaster is fast becoming the home of dance and ballet in South Yorkshire, hosting award-winning productions, including Gary Clarke Company's COAL and Northern Ballet's Jane Eyre world premiere – both recipients of UK Theatre Awards 2016.