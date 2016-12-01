An avalanche of Snow White

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is definitely the favourite pantomime locally this year, with at least four productions on the go this Christmas, but one has an unusual twist.

The Civic at Barnsley has collaborated with theatre companies Pif-Paf and Tell Tale Hearts to develop a show set in post-industrial Yorkshire that’s been rehearsed at the NUM HQ in Barnsley.

It blends live music, acrobatic feats and innovative storytelling for a seasonal family treat that’s not a traditional pantomime.

In the story, the lonely but talented Snow White is discovered and set for stardom.

Her stepmother is Mystique Stardust, a musical diva overwhelmed by jealousy and in fear of losing her fanbase who kick-starts a series of actions with dangerous consequences.

According to The Civic, “Snow White is not a pantomime but instead is about atmospheric, imaginative storytelling at Christmas time.

“However, you can expect some great comedy and boos are most welcome for the stepmother!”

The show runs from December 14 to 24. Box office: call 01226 327000 or go online at www.barnsleycivic.co.uk.

Rotherham Civic’s show is a good old-fashioned show observing all the favourite family traditions of slapstick, songs and sequins.

The Wicked Queen is played by 2002 Pop Idol favourite Zoe Birkett,who has gone on to perform in a host of stage musicals, as well as appearing on Big Brother two years ago.

Enola Dyer appears as Snow White. She was part of the Disney girl band Misstasia on Britain’s Got Talent last year and combines singing and musical theatre careers.

Her Prince is singer and dancer Anthony Collesso and former clown and children’s entertainer Rollo keeps everyone laughing as Snow White’s friend Muddles.

The show starts today and runs to January 8. To book, call 01709 823621.

James Holmes, who played bartender Clive in popular comedy series Miranda, gets into a frock and wig to play the Dame in Snow White at Buxton Opera House. One of his costumes has been inspired by Bake Off queen Mary Berry.

He is joined by Lucy Dixon,who played Danielle Harker in Waterloo Road and Tilly Evans in Hollyoaks, in the title role.

Box office: visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190

In Chesterfield, they’ve opted for the magic carpet ride to Aladdin instead at the Pomegranate Theatre.

Atomic Kitten star and Celebrity Masterchef winner Liz McClarnon will take to the stage as Princess Jasmine, while 911 frontman Lee Brennan, will appear in the title role.

Christopher Howard plays the Emperor, James Dangerfield is Wishee Washee, Greg Ashton gets everyone laughing as Dame Gladys Twankey and Keith and Ben Simmons are the Chinese Policemen.

The show starts tomorrow, running to January 3.

Box office: Chesterfield Theatres or call 01246 345222.