The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra returns to North Lincolnshire

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra makes its eagerly anticipated return to The Baths Hall on Wednesday, November 30.

The dynamic conductor Jean-Luc Tingaud takes up the baton, performing a stunning programme of celebrated orchestral works.

The triumphant Overture to Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute will be followed by the dazzling and light-hearted Polonaise from Tchaikovsky’s brooding opera Eugene Onegin. The RPO will then be joined by the magnificent violinist Jennifer Pike, showcasing her immense virtuosity in Bruch’s heart-wrenching Violin Concerto.

The concert will conclude with Beethoven’s dramatic Symphony No.7, which may be familiar to listeners due to its use in the 2010 film The King’s Speech, starring Colin Firth. The eruption of orchestral fireworks at the end is sure to leave you breathless.

This is a really exciting opportunity to hear the ‘Nation’s Favourite Orchestra’ in concert, performing an exhilarating programme in the wonderful setting of The Baths Hall.

Don’t miss out on what promises to be an electrifying evening!

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra visit The Baths Hall on Wednesday, 30 November. Tickets are priced £17.50, £23, £26.50 and £33. Booking fees may apply. Group and school discounts available.

To book Click here or call 0844 8542776. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.