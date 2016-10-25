Take That's Gary Barlow to perform at Yorkshire gig for Help For Heroes

Take That superstar Gary Barlow today announced he will join songwriting pal Eliot Kennedy to perform at the Jo Heselden-Edwards' Hidden Wounds album launch for Help For Heroes.

The spectacular charity concert will see him on a star-studded bill singing under the iconic Vulcan bomber in its hanger at Doncaster Sheffield Airport on Saturday, November 12. Tickets here hiddenwoundsconcert.com

It will help launch the singing career of Jo Heselden-Edwards - daughter of tragic Leeds entrepreneur Jimi Heselden, who saved thousands of lives after developing the Concertainer ‘blast wall’ used to build military defences, including Camp Bastion, in Afghanistan.

Former miner Jimi grew up on a Leeds council estate, became a millionaire and gave millions to charities, including Help For Heroes, before the 62-year-old died in a freak accident in 2010 riding a Segway, after buying the company.

Sheffield songwriter producer Eliot, who has worked with The Spice Girls, Take That, Bryan Adams and many more, has now produced Jo's debut album, also called Hidden Wounds, highlighting a branch of Help For Heroes and in her dad's memory.

Today Eliot told how his songwriting pal Gary Barlow wants to support the fundraiser especially after the two performed to troops together at Camp Bastion.

Eliot, who first worked with the Take That star on chart-topping Everything Changes and has been most recently Broadway musicals with him, including Finding Neverland, said: "I'm thrilled that Gary has managed to re-organise his diary especially to do this and perform with us and others on the night.

"It won't be a full Gary Barlow show, he will just be doing a few songs - and it will be spectacular."

Eliot will also perform some of his own self-penned greatest hits, including the likes of Everything Changes, Picture Of You, Say You’ll Be There and When You’re Gone. There will also be a reunion with St Elmo's Fire rocker John Parr and John Reilly to sing their Women Of Steel song, a tribute to the women who kept the steel mills working during two world wars.

Guests confirmed also include The Puppini Sisters, an Andrews Sisters style close harmony vocal trio, who have appeared on TV shows from Loose Women to Strictly Come Dancing, performed at Glastonbury and recorded Jingle Bells and Frosty the Snowman with Michael Bublé for his Christmas album.

Barnsley indie band Sundance will also get their biggest break today performing at the event.

Rock legend Bryan Adams and comedy genius Peter Kay have turned up as surprise guests for Eliot's previous charity shows, at Sheffield City Hall.

The Hidden Wounds album and launch event is called Hidden Wounds, after the charity which helps ex-soldiers and those still serving who are living with anxiety, depression, stress, mental illnesses and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

She has recorded some of her favourite pop songs, including Anyone Who Had A Heart and Living Years, plus a new track written with Eliot called Hidden Wounds.

* Tickets for the Hidden Wounds event, including three course meal, on Saturday, November 12, 2016, 7pm to late, are £100, with VIP tickets £200. To buy tickets and for full details visit hiddenwoundsconcert.com