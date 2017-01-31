Strongman Eddie Hall smokes competition with world record title win

Strongman Eddie 'The Beast' Hall got fans all revved up after he muscled his way into the history books yet again and won a motorbike - then burnt out the back tyre doing a celebratory wheel spin.

He was presented with the 1400cc machine at a sold out Doncaster Dome after he went full throttle to win the title of Britain's Strongest Man for a record beating fourth time in-a-row.

And along the way he stepped up a gear to ride home yet with another world record.

Superman Eddie, who became the first and only man to deadlift a historic half a tonne in strongman rules last year at Leeds First Direct Arena, this time set a new deadlift repetition world record.

He hoisted 350kg - or around 55 stone - a knee-crunching nine times in under a minute. He even found time to stop to wave to the crowd.

The weight was the world record for one repetition as recently as the 1970s.

VIDEO: Watch Eddie Hall's half a tonne world record lift on our YouTube video player - or CLICK HERE.

Man mountain Eddie, aged 29, from Stoke-On-Trent, who at 31 stone, standing 6ft 3ins and with a 26ins neck, has become a fan favourite as he pushes his body to the limits in his quest to become Britain's first World's Strongest Man in almost 25-years.

Prison warden Gary Taylor, from Wales, beat Iceland's Magnus Ver Magnusson to take the title in 1993.

Eddie was the third strongest man on the planet last year but he has eclipsed British strength stars of the past, including 1980s strongman Geoff Capes, who is now tipping him to go all the way.

British title winner Eddie Hall celebrates in front of fans at Doncaster Dome. Photos: Marisa Cashill.

The Beast - who has his nickname tattooed on the inside of his arms - retained his British crown with second place going to Europe's Strongest Man, Laurence Shahlaei, of Swindon, and third place to Graham Hicks, of Morecambe.

Eddie, of Stoke-on-Trent, said: "I came to Doncaster to win. The World's Strongest Man title is my dream. And I will keep pushing the limits until that happens. It's going to happen."

Colin Bryce, director of show promoters Giants Live, said: "Eddie really did get the sold out crowd of mainly hardcore-Hall fans revved up. When you sport a 26-inch neck, and can boast third place at the 2016 World's Strongest Man contest you can get away with some fairy outlandish claims and behaviour.

"Eddie's final show of horsepower was one that had health and safety officer quaking in his steel toe capped boots. He took his new prize - a 1400cc motorbike for a spin around the venue before grabbing up his daughter and heading out the exit bay to then pull off a full on wheel spin that burnt out that back tyre on his new toy - so much so the fire alarm system had to be disabled."

'The Beast' deadlifts his way back into the record books - lifting 350kg, or around 55 stone, a knee-crunching nine times in under a minute. Photos: Marisa Cashill.

Eddie is next set to compete for the title of Europe's Strongest Man at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on April 1. For information and tickets visit www.firstdirectarena.com.

Standing in his way and casting a big shadow will be The Mountain himself, Iceland's strongman turned TV Game Of Thrones star Thor, or Hafthro Julius Bjornsson, who stands at almost 7ft and boasts a 10,000 calorie a day diet.

Eddie Hall celebrates after retainig his British crown with second place going to Europe's Strongest Man, Laurence Shahlaei, of Swindon, and third was Graham Hicks, of Morecambe. Photos: Marisa Cashill.