SOLD OUT: 15,000 tickets to Meadowhall's Christmas concert gone - but here's your chance to win VIP tickets

Tickets to Meadowhall’s annual Christmas concert in association with Capital FM has sold out after less than three weeks of being on sale.

The concert - which will see a chart-topping line up of Nathan Sykes, Louisa Johnson, James Arthur, Anne-Marie and Capital FM’s own James Cusack performing – sold out, with more than 15,000 tickets snapped up by fans keen to get up close to their music idols on November 3.

Darren Pearce, Meadowhall Centre Director said: “We are thrilled with the response to this year’s Meadowhall Presents… Christmas LIVE! We have a stellar line up with some of the biggest names in pop music and we can’t wait to hear them live at Meadowhall on the big night.”

All proceeds from the concert are shared between Meadowhall’s Charity of the Year, Bluebell Wood Hospice for Children, Sheffield, and Capital’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

To acknowledge the high level of demand, Meadowhall has just released an extra three competition prizes. One lucky winner will receive a VIP experience and to get up close and personal with their idols, whilst two winners will receive a family ticket to admit five.

To be in with a chance of winning one of Meadowhall’s fantastic prizes, follow them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and let them know which artist you’re excited to see using #MHXmasLive and tagging @LoveMeadowhall

The concert will start at 6pm and finish at 8pm with a dazzling fireworks display. For more information, please visitwww.meadowhall.co.uk/live or follow on Twitter