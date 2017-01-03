Sheffield massage parlour back on TV as cameras return for brothel update show

A Sheffield massage parlour will return to TV screens tomorrow for a new behind the scenes documentary.

A Very British Brothel returns to Channel 4 tomorrow night and will update viewers of goings on at Attercliffe's City Sauna following an initial programme back in 2015 which was watched by millions of viewers.

The new documentary, which will air at 10pm, returns to the parlour, run by mother and daughter team Kath and Jenni, and reveals how business is booming and how the pair have plans to open new premises.

City Sauna, on the junction of Attercliffe Road and Warren Street, employs more than a dozen girls on a rota basis.

In the original show, Kath said: “We provide customers with a massage service and company for the gentlemen what come in. It’s like a friendly, family atmosphere. “We have a jacuzzi which is very popular.

"The ladies get in with them.

"What I think goes on upstairs is nothing to do with me. It’s down to the ladies to provide additional services if they want to."

One woman who worked there called Anna said in the original show: "I think I’m suited to this job because I’m a nymphomaniac.

There is nothing I cannot do. I will try it once. But I have not found anything at all I cannot do.”