Sheffield in the frame at new art exhibition

Sheffield will be in the frame when the city’s longest running art club holds an exhibition of its members’ latest pieces this month.

The exhibition by Heeley Art Club takes place at the Winter Gardens and runs from Sunday, October 9, until Sunday, October 16.

This is the 15th display of members’ work and this time it will involve a selection of original pieces showing a variety of topics related to Sheffield. The title is ‘Sheffield in the frame’.

The paintings will be in a range of media including watercolour, oil, acrylic and mixed media.

A spokesman said: “Heeley Art Club have mounted many excellent exhibitions over the years, and this will be of the usual high standard, showing local artists’ work in a variety of styles and media.”

Drop in and see Ian Geary’s shimmering painting entitled ‘Reflection on the Cheesegrater’ painted in oils, Ray Beddow’s powerful oil painting entitled ‘Working horses’, and look out for two interpretations of the same scene ‘Sheffield Canal - Hadfield Shipman Wharf’ by Anna Auckland-Moss and John Richard Auckland.

The painting are for sale privately.

Heeley Art club is now over 40 artists strong. Currently members meet on alternate Tuesday evenings at Millhouses Methodist Church. See their website for details of meetings on www.heeleyartclub.co.uk

The exhibition will be open daily at the Winter Garden’s normal opening times.

Entrance is free for all, encouraging more people to enjoy these works.