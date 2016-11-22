See KT Tunstall perform - tickets on sale this Friday

Brit award winning KT Tunstall is bringing her tour to the region next year and tickets go on sale this Friday.

The singer will perform at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Wednesday, May 24.

The show is KT's only date in the Humber and Lincolnshire region on this eight-date tour.

Brit Award and Ivor Novello Award winning KT recently was honoured further with the Inspirational Artist gong at the Women In Music Awards.

Her next single, ‘It Took Me So Long To Get Here, But Here I Am’, is the third taken from the full bodied and blooded ’KIN’ which was released earlier this year to rave reviews and debuted at No.7 on the official UK Album Chart.

KT is appearing as a special guest at the Jamie Cullum & Friends Jazz Café show on December 4 which is raising money for Help refugees. She is also lending her vocal talents to a charity single in memory of Jo Cox which features local musician and former MP Ian Cawsey.

Early 2017 will see KT supporting Simple Minds across Europe before heading out on her own headline tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am and you can book by calling 0844 8542776 or visit www.bathshall.co.uk. Tickets will be priced from £17.50 to £35 (booking fee may apply).

