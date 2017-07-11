Scottish singer-songwriter Amy MacDonald brings UK tour to region - tickets on sale this Friday

Scottish singer-songwriter Amy MacDonald will visit The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Sunday, November 5, as part of her UK tour.

The show is the only gig in the Yorkshire and Humber region on this tour.

Tickets for Amy’s show go on sale at 10am on Friday.

Amy, who has sold 9-million albums in her career, said: “I feel like this year has been my busiest year ever for live shows; I have been all over the place playing so many amazing places in front of so many wonderful fans. Something that has struck me this year is the really positive feedback I’ve received from the stripped down part of the shows. I always worried that people would get bored without my band thrashing away in the background but it’s been quite the opposite. The same goes for the feedback of my new album, Under Stars - people seemed to be most excited by the stripped down acoustic songs. With all of this in mind, and my love for getting out there and performing live, I’ve decided to go on a very special acoustic tour. There will only be a handful of dates in smaller, intimate venues. It’ll be back to basics but i think it will make for a really special tour. I can’t wait to see you there.”

Tickets, priced from £25 each (booking fee may apply), go on sale at 10am on Friday from www.bathshall.co.uk